Indian troops martyr 1427 Kashmiris in five years

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their unabated acts of state terrorism, martyred 1,427 Kashmiris including scholars and highly qualified youth during the past five years.

According to the data released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on Tuesday, 122 teenage boys and 31 women were killed, while 114 people were shot in custody or in fake encounters by Indian troops from January 2014 to 30th June 2019.

It is worth mentioning here that Indian Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy while addressing in Lok Sabha, today, confirmed that more than 960 Kashmiris were killed by the troops in the occupied territory during these five years, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Hurriyat leader, Mushtaq-ul-Islam in a statement urged India to shun state terrorism and adhere to the UN charter to find out the lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, the Lower House of Indian Parliament, Lok Sabha, has passed a bill further empowering the National Investigation Agency, notorious for detaining Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists after implicating them in fake cases.

The Bill survived with 278 votes in favour and six against it. Congress MP Manish Tewari commenting on the bill said that it had the potential to turn entire India into a police state.

Comments

comments