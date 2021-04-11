Indian troops martyr three more Kashmiris in IIOJK

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Shopian and Islamabad districts, taking the number of the martyred youth in the territory to 10 since Thursday.

Three youth were martyred by the troops during cordon and search operations in Hadipora area of Shopian.

The authorities have snapped internet services in Shopian, Kulgam and Islamabad districts of south Kashmir.

Meanwhile, a complete shutdown is being observed today (Sunday) in the held valley against the genocide of Kashmiris particularly the increasing incidents of ruthless killing of innocent youth by Indian troops in the territory.

The call for the shutdown has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference to register protest against the surge in Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory.

