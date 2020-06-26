Indian troops martyr three more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more youth in Pulwama district of occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, taking the number of youth martyred in the occupied territory in the last two days to five.

The troops martyred the three youth during a cordon and search operation in Tral area of the district.

Two Indian troops were injured in an attack in the same area last night. The troops have sealed all entry and exit points of Tral. The occupation authorities have snapped mobile internet service in the area.

The troops had killed two youth during a similar operation in Hardshiva area of Sopore town, yesterday.

Earlier, on June 22, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that the members of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group hav rejected India’s moves to change the demographic structure of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir held a virtual meeting on June 22 against the backdrop of the situation in the occupied valley which was attended by foreign ministers of Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Niger, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and representative of IOJK.

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while addressing a media briefing in Islamabad, said that the situation of the occupied Kashmir was worsening day by day and the participants of the emergency meeting expressed deep concerns over the developments.

