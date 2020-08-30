Indian troops martyr three more youth in IIOJK, toll rises to 10

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Srinagar district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, raising the number of the slain youth in the territory to 10 over the past three days.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), three youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Srinagar city.

On Saturday, the troops martyred three youth during a cordon and search operation in Pulwama, while four youth were martyred during a similar operation in Kiloora area of Shopian district on Friday.

Read more: Kashmir struggle has taken a new turn: FM Qureshi

Speaking at a press conference, Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said the occupied region’s six political parties rejected Delhi’s Aug 5 move to annex the disputed territory and forged an alliance to wage a joint struggle aimed at reviving the old status of the territory.

This was not something ordinary but an important development as a joint statement issued by these parties bore the signatures of Farooq Abdullah and enjoyed the support of the Congress party, the main opposition party in India, Qureshi had said.

