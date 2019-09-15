Indian troops martyr three youth in held Kashmir

JAMMU: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred three youth in Jammu region as unprecedented military siege and communication blockade entered 42nd day, today.

The troops killed two youth in a fake encounter in Kathua district on Thursday, while another youth identified as Akhlaq Ahmad Khan, was picked up by police from a market and was killed a few hours later at Janipur police station in Jammu city, the Kashmir Media Service reported on Sunday.

The Indian authorities had not made the Thursday’s killings public as yet.

The family members of the third victim, Akhlaq Ahmad Khan, were called by the police over phone and were asked to collect his dead body from the Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu.

They protested against the custodial death of Akhlaq Ahmad Khan and demanded a strong action against the policemen involved in the gruesome murder.

Meanwhile, Kashmir valley and parts of Jammu region continued to remain under military siege for 42nd consecutive day, today with all shops, markets and business establishments closed while public transport off the roads.

Besides, communication services including mobile, internet and TV channels are snapped from 5th of August, the day India scrapped Kashmir’s special status.

A majority of people are not timely informed about the death of their loved ones because of the military clampdown. Women married out of the native towns of their parents are the worst hit.

The clampdown has also caused a severe humanitarian crisis as there is acute shortage of daily commodities like food stuff, milk and life-saving medicines in the territory.

Comments

comments