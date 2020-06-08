Indian troops martyr four more youth in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The Indian occupation forces in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred four more Kashmiri youth in Shopian district of occupied Kashmir on Monday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, , the toll has jumped to nine in the past twenty-four hours.

The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Pinjoora area of the district. Five youth were martyred by the troops in the same area, yesterday.

The authorities also suspended all mobile internet services in the district.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Thursday had said that martyrdom of children in the held valley is question mark over the world’s conscience.

“Indian crimes against humanity including illegal detention and martyrdom of innocents are question mark on world’s conscience.”

He had maintained that ruthless use of pallet guns has deprived innocent children of their sight, adding that inhuman lockdown still persists in occupied Kashmir where kids have been enduring rigours of imprisonment.

