Indian woman undergoes successful weight loss surgery in Pakistan

KARACHI: Following an abortive medical treatment in Mumbai, an Indian woman has undergone successful weight loss surgery in a private hospital in Lahore, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Mali Susan, 37, arrived in Pakistan with her mother after an unsuccessful surgery experience in Mumbai. Lahore’s Dr Maaz performed successful bariatric surgery on her which has reduced her weight to 80 kg.

Bariatric surgery causes weight loss by restricting the amount of food the stomach can hold, causing malabsorption of nutrients, or by a combination of both gastric restriction and malabsorption.

The weight of Susan, which was 150 kg, could not be reduced by more than 15 kg in India. Therefore, she had to look for other options.

After the surgery, Susan lauded the expertise of Pakistani doctors, saying that they are adept in their profession.

Medical mishaps are not unheard of in India. A few months back, a man in India arrived at a hospital in New Delhi to get treated for injuries on his head and face following an accident. Instead, he was operated upon on his leg.

According to an Indian news agency, ANI, a senior hospital official said that the patient could not “realise or object” as he was sedated for the operation procedure.

The man, identified as Vijendra, was admitted to the hospital to get treated for head injuries, but the doctor instead started operating on his leg by making a hole on it, thinking him to be another patient, Virendra, who was to be operated for a fractured leg.

