Indian YouTuber arrested for trying to make dog ‘fly’ with helium balloons

An Indian YouTuber has been arrested for making a video after tying his pet dog to several helium gas balloons in a bid to make it “fly”.

Guarav, who has four million subscribers, was detained after attaching his pet dog ‘Dollar’ to helium balloons in Delhi.

Footage shows the Pomeranian mix flying into the air and soon colliding with a balcony, where a person grabs the animal and pulls it to safety.

Gaurav, 31, shows little remorse and is seen laughing at the dog’s expense.

He was detained under 188, 269, 34 of the Animal Cruelty Act and caused widespread outrage with his actions on May 21.

People for Animals, one of India’s largest animal welfare organisations, had raised concerns after seeing the cruel footage.

Atul Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for south Delhi said Gaurav has been detained after risking an animal’s life by filming a video.

Gaurav had apologised and said he’d taken all the precautionary measures before sending the pet pooch into the air. ‘I admit my mistake, but I personally had taken all the safety measures before flying the video,’ he said. ‘I love my pet like my child. It was the wrong content that has gone out.’

