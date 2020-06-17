ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari in a tweet on Wednesday said India’s “fascist adventurism” suffered a major blow when China responded to Indian violations from across Line of Actual Control.

“India’s fascist adventurism suffers a major blow as China responds to Indian violations across Line of Actual Control (LAC) between China and Indian occupied Ladakh. 20 Indian soldiers killed in the clash,” she said.

India’s fascist adventurism suffers a major blow as China responds to Indian violations across Line of Actual Control (LAC) between China and Indian occupied Ladakh. 20 Indian soldiers killed in the clash. — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) June 17, 2020

The Indian army had said on Tuesday that 20 of its soldiers were killed in clashes with Chinese troops at a disputed border site, in a major escalation of a weeks-long standoff in the western Himalayas.

Read More: India accepts 20 soldiers were killed in border ‘clashes’ with China

In a statement, the army said that 17 critically injured Indian troops succumbed to their wounds, in addition to an officer and two soldiers who had died earlier.

Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged in the areas where the clashes took place, the statement said. The Indian army initially said three of its soldiers had been killed, adding that both sides suffered casualties.

Comments

comments