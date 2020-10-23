‘India’s nefarious designs to push Pakistan into FATF blacklist will fail’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Friday that India’s nefarious designs to push Pakistan into the blacklist of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will fail because World has recognized Pakistan’s measures against terror financing and money laundering, ARY News reported.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, the foreign minister said that out of 27 actionable points, Pakistan has shown 100% progress on 21 and progress has also been made to meet the remaining six points.

“India will not succeed in its sordid designs to push Pakistan into the blacklist as World recognizes the steps taken by the present government including legislative measures against terror financing and money laundering,” he added.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi has asked the FATF forum to positively respond to the significant progress made by Pakistan to comply with its action plan.

Responding to a question, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan has never accepted New Delhi’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August last year in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is concerned over the efforts being made by India to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

Earlier, diplomatic sources told ARY News that Pakistan is likely to remain in the FATF grey list, however, there is no expectation from the global forum to push the country in its blacklist.

It emerged that Pakistan could not come off the grey list of the global anti-money laundering forum during the ongoing plenary meeting commenced on October 21 (today).

The diplomatic sources expressed chances regarding Pakistan to come off the global forum’s grey list in the next plenary meeting in June next year, whereas, the country is also expected to get an insight visit in February.

