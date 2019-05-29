India’s participation in OIC not acceptable: FM Qureshi

MAKKAH: Appreciating the mediatory role of Saudi Arabia during the recent tension between Pakistan and India, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday made it clear that participation of India in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was not acceptable in any capacity.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said this during a meeting with Saudi counterpart Dr. Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf on the sidelines of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Makkah.

Qureshi assured his Saudi counterpart that Pakistan would stand by Riyadh in case of any threat to sanctity or security of Harmain Shareefain.

He said, “Peace and security of Pakistan is associated with peace and security of the holy land.” The minister said that the visit of crown prince Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan left everlasting impressions on Pakistanis.

The announcement by crown prince to release 2107 Pakistani prisoners incarcerated in various jails of the kingdom won the hearts of people, he said and asked to take immediate steps for their release to materialize.

FM Qureshi also sought the attention of his Saudi counterpart over issues faced by Pakistani workforce and students in Saudi Arabia.

