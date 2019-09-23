ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi assured that the economic situation of the country will improve within two to three months.

Talking to media, he said when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came to power, it intended to bring an ‘immediate change’ into the economic scenario, however, the situation took some time. Now the positive prospects could be seen about the country’s economy, Alvi added.

The president said the increase in the number of taxpayers was the reason behind the betterment of the economy, he continued that the second factor was the balance between imports and exports of the country.

Last week, President Dr Arif Alvi urged the industrialists, traders and businessmen to take benefits of modern information and technology (IT) modes to enhance their enterprises and giving a boost to the economy.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, he said use of technology, transparency and digitalization of economy could resolve numerous issues faced by the businessmen and traders. The president said facilities are being ensured for the businessmen to ease doing business in the country.

