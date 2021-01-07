RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful test flight of “indigenously developed Fatah-1, Guided Multi Launch Rocket System.”

The rocket system is capable of delivering a conventional warhead up to a range of 140 kilometres, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said in a Twitter statement.

This weapon system will give Pakistan Army capability of “precision target engagement deep in enemy territory,” it said.

#Pakistan today conducted a successful test flight of indigenously developed #Fatah-1, Guided Multi Launch Rocket System, capable of delivering a conventional Warhead upto a range of 140 km. The Weapon System will give Pak Army capability of precision target engagement 1/2) pic.twitter.com/0bqBfOneJK — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) January 7, 2021

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated the participating troops and scientists on successful conduct of the flight test.

