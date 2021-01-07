Web Analytics
‘Indigenously developed’ Fatah-1’s test flight successful: ISPR

rocket system testing

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful test flight of “indigenously developed Fatah-1, Guided Multi Launch Rocket System.”

The rocket system is capable of delivering a conventional warhead up to a range of 140 kilometres, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said in a Twitter statement.

This weapon system will give Pakistan Army capability of “precision target engagement deep in enemy territory,” it said.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated the participating troops and scientists on successful conduct of the flight test.

