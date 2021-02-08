ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday indirect taxes burden the poor segment of society the most.

Chairing a meeting of his economic team, he called for special attention to be given to ease the burden of indirect taxes.

وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان کی زیر صدارت حکومتی معاشی ٹیم کا اجلاس pic.twitter.com/8FnvZ5vcbj — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 8, 2021



Prime Minister Khan maintained the incumbent government’s foremost priority is to protect a common man’s interest. Tough economic conditions affected the poor most, he added.

“Providing people every possible relief is the government’s top priority,” he reiterated, directing the economic team to put forth recommendations for cutting taxes on imported edible items so relief could be given to people, especially to the have-nots and middle class.

The meeting discussed various proposals to provide targeted subsidy to the downtrodden segments of society under Ehsaas program.

Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, Adviser to the PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dwood and others attended the meeting.

