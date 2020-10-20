Web Analytics
Indiscriminate accountability to continue against corrupt elements: CM Buzdar

Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that the indiscriminate accountability will continue against corrupt elements under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Usman Buzdar said in a statement that the opposition leadership adopted the agenda of hiding its looted resources and those delivering statements against national institutions are enemies of the country.

He added that anti-state rhetoric exhibited a deteriorated mental state of the so-called leaders. He continued that creating chaos in the country could not be called running politics but to serve the nation with good spirits.

The Punjab chief minister said that the nationals are well-aware about the difference between truth and lie, whereas, the unnatural alliance of eleven opposition parties is worthless in front of PM Imran Khan.

