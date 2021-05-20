I hope Indo-Pak obstacles get eradicated: Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor believes that entertainment has “connected people when it was not really possible due to the political environment,” and hopes that some obstacles between Pakistan and India are eradicated soon.

The actor sat down with Bollywood Hungama to talk about his latest release Sardar ka Grandson, in which he plays a devoted grandson who embarks on a mission to reunite his sickly grandmother with her ancestral home across the border and had quite the positive outlook on the neighboring countries’ often strained relationship.

Talking about Pakistan’s general response to Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor referenced the extremely volatile relations between the two countries over the last two years saying, “I would refuse to believe that entertainment has not crossed boundaries and not connected people when it was not really possible due to the political environment and bureaucracy.”

“This is one such time where today emotions have resonated and people are coming together and leaving aside borders and whatever the political scenario might have been one or two years back,” he added.

Actor Arjun Kapoor also shared his belief that the environment of austerity between the neighboring countries is “not about the people” and that it “has a certain diplomatic, bureaucratic and political turn.”

Arjun Kapoor went on to add that perhaps the only rivalry that Indians and Pakistanis share is limited to cricket. “Except for cricket, we have friendship and I just hope that friendship is kept alive and maintained, he said.

“Today, the obstacles are more; I hope some obstacles get eradicated. I can just hope and pray that the distance and vacuum that has been created go away and we are able to co-exist with peace.”

The 35-year-old also addressed how Pakistanis stood up to help India during its worst COVID-19 crisis earlier this month. “You should not forget that in the time of need there was a helping hand and that should be respected in the bigger picture,” Arjun Kapoor said.

“Today people are not thinking about what the situation was, people are dealing with what the situation is. I respect that and I regard that and I hope it is not forgotten. After 6 months, things will get better; we might want to go back to certain postures about the way we believe. But that is where humanity has to grow and mature and evolve,” he urged.

Sardar ka Grandson also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta alongside Arjun Kapoor in lead roles and was released on May 18.

