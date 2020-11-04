School provides relief to students by accepting tuition fees in coconuts

An Indonesian hospitality college has taken a unique step to provide relief to students hard hit by the economic slowdown by offering them to pay their tuition fee in coconuts and other natural materials like moringa and Gotu kola leaves.

The students of Venus One Tourism Academy in Gianyar – Bali, who are facing financial issues, have been granted permission to pay their tuition and other fees in coconuts. The school has planned to use it for harvesting virgin coconut oil.

They were also allowed to pay fees with moringa and gotu kola leaves that could be used to manufacture products like herbal soap.

The school officials told local media that the products made from the coconuts and other natural materials will be sold on campus to raise funds.

They added that numerous safety measures have been implemented in the school amid coronavirus pandemic to remain open including face masks, reduced class sizes and temperature checks.

