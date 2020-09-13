Indus in high flood at Dadu-Moro Bridge, over 50 villages under water

DADU: The water level rising in Indus River at Dadu-Moro Bridge drowning over 50 villages and hundreds of acres cultivated land, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Flood flow of 3,50,000 cusecs passing under Dadu-Moro Bridge on Indus drowning over 50 villages and standing crops on hundreds of acres in katcha area.

A large number of people have been forced to evacuate from their homes to safer places after flooding in the river.

According to water records, River Indus has been in Medium Flood Level at Guddu and Sukkur barrages with falling level, while at Kotri the river is in Low Flood Level and rising.

There were reports of breach in a protective dyke in Katcha area of Tharu Shah in district Naushehro Feroz submerging several villages in the area.

“Flooding in Indus has caused a breach at Manjoth-Taggar Pattan in katcha area of Tharu Shah,” local sources said.

Local people were trying to plug the protective dyke with available machinery and equipment.

The flood water also submerged dozens of villages in Nawabshah including Hamzo Jatoi, Pir Noor Shah, Gulbaig Jatoi, Darya Khan and Razi Jatoi, local people said.

The farmland with sugarcane, cotton cultivations and vegetable crops also drowned in floodwater.

A big stream of Indus floodwater passing through Naushehro Feroz and Nawabshah in parts of central Sindh region.

