Indus in Medium Flood at Kalabagh with above 4,00,000 cusecs flow

LAHORE: The water level surging in Indus River, and inflow of the water has reached to 3,50,000 cusecs at Tarbela Dam, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Flood Forecasting Division in an alert had warned yesterday of medium flood in Indus during next 24 hours.

“The water level surging in the river, and inflow of the water has reached to 3,50,000 cusecs at Chashma Barrage,” according to the FFC.

“The inflow of the water at Kalabagh has reached above 4,00,000 cusecs and at Taunsa Barrage at 3,50,000 cusecs,” according to the statement.

Indus river has been in low flood at Tarbela, Chashma and Taunsa Barrage, while in medium flood at Kalabagh, according to the report.

Chenab river presently flowing in low flood at Trimmu Headworks with inflow of water at 1,63,000 cusecs.

The river has been in medium flood at Wazirabad with water flow of 4,900 cusecs, according to the FFC bulletin.

The flooding in Indus could affect Haripur, Mianwali and Layyah districts.

It could also hit Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar in Punjab and several districts of Sindh in downstream, according to the alert.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a weather alert yesterday forecast more rains in upper parts of the country including Islamabad after a strong rainy system approached the country.

According to the weather forecast Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Pothohar region, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Faisalabad, Kohistan, Dir, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Swat, Buner, Peshawar and Charsadda expected to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday (today) and Wednesday with likely rain at Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kohat, Bannu, Kurram and Waziristan districts.

The weather alert also warned against urban flooding in cities and flash flood at torrents and drains and likely land sliding in mountainous region

