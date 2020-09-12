Indus protective dyke breach in Tharu Shah drowns several villages

NAUSHEHRO FEROZ/NAWABSHAH: A protective dyke along River Indus developed breach in Katcha area of Tharu Shah in district Naushehro Feroz submerging several villages in the area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“Flooding in Indus has caused a breach at Manjoth-Taggar Pattan in katcha area of Tharu Shah,” local sources said. The breach in protective bund has submerged large number of villages in the area, according to local sources.

Local people were trying to plug the protective dyke with available machinery and equipment.

Some villagers also staged protest over drowning of villages and crops under the river water.

The flood water also submerged dozens of villages in Nawabshah including Hamzo Jatoi, Pir Noor Shah, Gulbaig Jatoi, Darya Khan and Razi Jatoi, local people said.

The farmland with sugarcane, cotton cultivations and vegetable crops also drowned in floodwater.

People of katcha area were moving to safer places on self-help basis.

A big stream of Indus floodwater passing through Naushehro Feroz, Nawabshah and other parts of Sindh.

The Indus river has been in medium flood at Guddu Barrage with 3,83,655 cusecs inflow.

The water discharge from Guddu has been measured at 3,51,255 cusecs, the irrigation control room earlier said.

Meanwhile, the inflow of water in Indus at Sukkur barrage measured today at 4,83,400 cusecs and outflow at 4,40,440 cusecs.

Moreover, the water in downstream at Kotri Barrage has been in low flood at 2,29,729 cusecs, while the water discharge recorded 2,19,824 cusecs at the barrage.

According to officials, the water level likely to drop to low level flood in the river by next week.

