Indus River water level receding at Guddu and Sukkur barrages

SUKKUR: The water level receding at Guddu and Sukkur barrages in Indus River, while rising at Kotri Barrage, ARY News reported on Monday.

Indus has been in low flood at Guddu and Kotri barrages, while in medium flood turning to low flood at Sukkur barrages, according to the water record.

The inflow of water in the river at Guddu Barrage has been 2,29,690 cusecs, while the water discharge has been recorded 2,01,170 cusecs.

The water inflow in river has been measured 3,35,428 cusecs at Sukkur Barrage, while the outflow at the barrage has been 2,92,298 cusecs, according to Sindh Irrigation Department.

The water level rising in Indus River at Kotri Barrage with 2,55,127 cusecs inflow and 2,44,447 cusecs outflow from the barrage.

Yesterday, surging water level of Indus at Dadu-Moro Bridge drowning over 50 villages and hundreds of acres cultivated land.

Flood flow of 3,50,000 cusecs was passing yesterday under the Dadu-Moro Bridge drowning over 50 villages and standing crops on hundreds of acres in katcha area.

A large number of people have been forced to evacuate from their homes to safer places after flooding in the river, according to reports.

Earlier, there were reports of breach in a protective dyke in Katcha area of Tharu Shah in district Naushehro Feroz submerging several villages in the area.

“Flooding in Indus has caused a breach at Manjoth-Taggar Pattan in katcha area of Tharu Shah,” local sources said.

The flood water also submerged dozens of villages in Nawabshah including Hamzo Jatoi, Pir Noor Shah, Gulbaig Jatoi, Darya Khan and Razi Jatoi, local people said.

The farmland with sugarcane, cotton cultivations and vegetable crops also drowned in floodwater.

A big stream of Indus floodwater passing through Naushehro Feroz and Nawabshah in parts of central Sindh region.

