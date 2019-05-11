KARACHI: An infant girl on Saturday allegedly died from administration of wrong injection at a private hospital in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Family of the victim said the girl was born at 2:00am in the night and she was administered an injection at 11:00am. They said soon after she was administered the injection she had died.

The hospital administration said the infant was administered vaccination. The administration said about 6 to 8 children were administered the same vaccination but their health condition did not deteriorate.

“We are investigating the matter,” they said.

A nine-month-old girl, Nishwa was paralysed after being administered ‘wrong injection’ by ‘untrained nursing staff’ at the hospital earlier in April.

Father of the girl, Qaiser, had alleged that her daughter, Nishwa, was paralysed due to ‘wrong injection’ given to her by the ‘untrained nursing staff’.

Qaiser had said that he brought his twin daughters to the hospital for treatment of diarrhoea. He had added her daughters were injected three drips on different timings. The father had said that condition of one of his daughters Nishwa was worsened just after the family prepared to leave for home.

