RAHIM YAR KHAN: In a tragic incident, two newborn babies died after a fire erupted in the neonatal ward of a private hospital in Rahim Yar Khan’s Sadiqabad early Thursday morning.

Rescue sources said the fire broke out due to a short circuit. On getting information, firefighters reached the site and put out the blaze. There were only two babies in the ward when the fire erupted.

Earlier in August, Children ward of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital had caught a fire. A short circuit was said to be the cause of the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

A three-month-old baby girl had died after the blanket she was wrapped in caught fire in Lahore earlier this year.

Her father had said she was sleeping near a heater, which was kept near her to keep her warm amid extreme weather conditions prevalent in the city, when the blanket caught fire. The infant suffered severe burns and died.

