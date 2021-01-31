ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar tweeted on Sunday that inflation is on the decline due to “success” of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s economic policy.

“Jan inflation (CPI) is down to 5.7%. Core inflation is at 5.4%,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle. Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation was 5.8 per cent and core inflation 7.6pc before the PTI assumed power in 2018, he added.

Also Read: FBR surpasses Jan 2021 tax target, fetches Rs 364 billion

“The rate of inflation is LOWER today then when the PTI govt was formed,” Asad Umar said, using “#PMIKECONPOLICYSUCCESS” hashtag.

Inflation continues to decline. Jan inflation (CPI) is down to 5.7%. Core inflation is at 5.4%. Last month (jul 2018) prior to PTI govt formation, CPI was 5.8% & core was 7.6%. The rate of inflation is LOWER today then when the PTI govt was formed. #PMIKECONPOLICYSUCCESS — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) January 31, 2021

Also Read: Inflation declines for fourth straight week in Pakistan, Hafeez Shaikh told

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Saturday that Pakistan’s weekly sensitive price index (SPI) went up 0.52 percent for the week ended January 28, mainly due to the increase in prices of some food items, including chicken, chilli powder, cooking oil, and ghee, official data showed.

SPI increased 7.48 percent as compared to weekly inflation in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Comments

comments