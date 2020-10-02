Inflation goes up in Pakistan during September 2020, shows PBS data

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has issued the monthly review of inflation in the country, showing an increasing trend of 1.54 percent in prices of commodities during September 2020, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

The PBS review showed that the inflation remained at 9.04 percent in September 2020 as compared to the same month of the corresponding year.

It further said that the inflation stood at 8.85 percent in the first three months of the fiscal year that is from July to September 2020 as compared to the same period of the previous year.

According to the SPI report of the PBS, Consumer Price index (CPI) Inflation increased by nine percent on year-on-year basis in September 2020 as compared to an increase of 8.2 percent in the previous month and 11.4 percent in September 2019.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.5 percent in September 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.6 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.8 percent in September 2019.

The commodity items which witnessed an increase from previous month included tomatoes 44.07 percent, vegetables 30.33 percent, chicken 18.31 percent, onions 14.51 percent, potatoes 6.18 percent, eggs 5.2 percent, pulse Gram 4.51 percent, pulse Moong 3.46 percent, spices 3 percent, pulse Mash 2.76 percent, Pulse Masoor 1.59percent and milk 1.16 percent.

On the other hand, the items that witnessed decline in prices included fresh fruits upto 6.19 percent, sugar 1.82 percent and gram whole 0.48 percent.

