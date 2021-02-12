Weekly inflation rises 80bps due to recurring increase in petroleoum prices

ISLAMABAD: The recurring surge in the petroleum product costs has reflected harmfully on the essential commodities as inflation statistics expressed Friday an incremental rise attributable to the costs of transportation as collective price index crosses 9 per cent, ARY News reported.

The surge in many essential commodities is noticed during the past week which translates to a collective weekly inflation rise of over 0.8 pc, according to the numbers released today by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Prices of poultry meat, eggs, sugar, and wheat, among other things, recorded appreciable rise as per the released PBS statistics.

Poultry meat, one of the most essential food items reflected valuable on inflation basket, went up Rs17, while a dozen eggs now Rs6 costlier.

The price of 20kg went up by Rs24 while sugar price also surged Rs3/kilogram

PBS also recorded prices of cooking oil, condiments, ghee, toiletries, and the power utility to have gone up considerably as well.

The cost of 2.5kg tin pack of ghee went up Rs10, according to the weekly price monitor report while rice, lentils, powdered milk also rose.

On the other hand, the commodities to have diminished in terms of their costs were tomatoes with Rs7 slash, and potatoes noting Re1 per kilogram cut.

The domestic cylinder of LPG gas noted slight drop, and 21 items remain stable in terms of their prices, PBS said.

