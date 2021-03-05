Influential along with his armed guards torture hotel owner, staff in Karachi

KARACHI: In yet another incident of power abuse in Karachi, a son of a senator along with his armed guards tortured a hotel owner and issued threats in the city’s posh area of Defence, ARY News reported.

In a video available with ARY News, the boy along with his guards in a private dress can be seen torturing the hotel owner and the staff over a disagreement. Later harassed a woman sitting at the coffee shop in DHA, said sources.

The influential has been identified as Amir Muhammad Husni, son of Senator Amir Muhammad Husni.

According to the eyewitnesses, the vehicles in which Husni along with guards reached were having no number plates on them.

It is to be noted that the Sindh government has banned the movement of armed guards in private dress, but the orders are not being enforced.

In the same incident of power abuse earlier, a security guard of an influential person resorted to aerial firing outside a mosque to clear the road after Jumma prayer in Defence.

A large number of pushcart vendors had gathered outside the mosque and people were coming out after offering Jumma prayer, when a vehicle of the influential person reached there.

The influential personality turned fierce to see traffic jam near the mosque and ordered his guard to disperse the people and find a way for the vehicle.

The guard had subjected a pushcart vendor to torture and injured him. Later, he restarted to aerial firing to disperse the people and clear the road. The firing incident caused stampede and panic among the people.

