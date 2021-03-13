KARACHI: In yet another violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the administration of the COVID vaccine in Sindh, it has been revealed that important personalities of the province are being administered vaccine jabs, ARY News reported. citing sources.

Well-informed sources told ARY News that the influential personalities of the province especially from Karachi are receiving vaccine jabs by showing them as frontline health workers.

The people have been registered as doctors, paramedical staff and ambulance drivers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Earlier former Sindh governor and PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair’s daughter and son-in-law got Covid vaccine in Karachi which was provided by the federal government to Sindh for frontline healthcare workers.

Read more: Sindh govt suspends health official after Zubair Umar’s family get Covid vaccine shot

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and NCOC head, Asad Umar in a tweet had said that the forum has received complaints regarding the administration of Covid vaccine to other than frontline healthcare workers in Karachi.

He had said that NCOC took strict notice and told the provincial government to only administer Covid vaccine to frontline healthcare workers.

