KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani on Wednesday said some progress has been made in the kidnapping case of a 20-year-old female student, Dua Mangi, who was abducted in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) last Saturday.

Speaking during ARY News’ morning programme Bakhabar Savera, he said although the police investigation into the girl’s abduction has not met with complete success but some progress has been made in the case.

The minister said a video clip has surfaced as action would soon be taken against the culprits involved in the kidnapping of the girl. He expressed the hope that Dua would be recovered and her captors brought to justice.

Ghani was of the view that bringing an end to criminal activities in as big city as Karachi is highly unlikely.

Meanwhile, Dua Mangi’s sister, Motia Nisar Mangi said the incidents of girls’ abduction have set alarms bells ringing for us all.

About the abduction of her sister, she said she had never thought of such an incident befalling her family.

Dua Mangi and her friend, Haris, were strolling along the road in DHA’s Bukhari Commercial area when unidentified armed men in a car intercepted them and took away the girl after shooting and injuring her friend on Saturday evening.

