Info minister rejects reports of PTV privatisation

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has rejected reports that the government is going to privatise the state-owned Pakistan Television (PTV).

The minister in a statement said PTV is being restructured as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “The reports regarding PTV privatisation are unfounded,” he stated in clear terms.

He added the government is in the process of hiring new board members to run the organisation.

It is noteworthy that a list of 19 state-owned entities to be privatised was presented in the Senate recently.

The state-owned entities included Roosevelt Hotel in New York owned by the national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Balloki power plant, Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant, SME Bank, First Women Bank, Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), Pakistan Engineering Company, Services International Hotel, Jinnah Convention Centre, Mari Petroleum, Nandipur power plant, State Life Insurance Corporation, Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and Giddu power plant.

