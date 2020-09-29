LAHORE: The election commission has prepared initial lists of delimitation of constituencies for local government elections in Punjab, citing sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the schedule, initial lists of constituencies should have been published on September 18, sources said. However, publication of initial delimitation lists has been halted on the request of the provincial government, sources further said.

“The commission is waiting for approval of the names of local government units from the provincial cabinet”, according to sources.

The election commission has also devised rules for the local councils and completed its preparations for local government elections, sources said.

The election body intends to hold local bodies elections in Punjab in starting months of year 2021, sources added.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had earlier announced the start of its preparations for the local government elections on June 25.

The ECP had issued a schedule for the delimitation of local government constituencies.

According to a notification, the ECP constituted committees for the delimitation of local government jurisdictions in Punjab.

The ECP had also directed provincial election commission to complete the delimitation of constituencies in 36 districts of Punjab in four months.

