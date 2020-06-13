Two inmates escape from jail, vow to return in 15 days

Two Italian inmates who managed to flee from a prison in Rome left behind an interesting note for the jailer, in which they promised to return and surrender themselves into police custody after resolving the problems being faced by their children.

In the letter, they said,” We needed to protect our children from a nasty business they have got themselves into.”

The prisoners said that their children were in trouble, adding that they will return after steering them away from the problems. They vowed to return within 15 days after resolving all the issues of their families.

Police said that the inmates, Davad Zukanovic, 40, and Lil Ahmetovic, 46, are cousins and they had fled from the jail on June 2. They scaled the walls using a water hose in the courtyard, the police official added.

The inmates were serving sentences until 2029 for committing fraud and receiving stolen goods.

