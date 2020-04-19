94 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Punjab jails

LAHORE: As many as 94 inmates tested positive for the novel coronavirus in eight different jails of Punjab thus far, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the jail authorities, of the total, 59 prisoners were diagnosed with the COVID-19 at Lahore’s Camp Jail, 14 at Sialkot jail, 7 at Gujranwala, 9 at Dera Ghazi Khan, two at Bhakkar jail and one each from Faisalabad, Kasur, Hafizabad prisons.

The authorities said that test reports of 438 of the 527 prisoners tested in Lahore’s Camp jail have been received, adding that of them, 59 tested positive for the virus and 379 negative.

Owning to the coronavirus outbreak in the jail, the remaining 1,500 prisoners were shifted to other jails in the province, the authorities added.

Earlier on April 14, at least 89 prisoners had tested positive for coronavirus in different jails of Punjab thus far.

The jail authorities had confirmed the number of inmates testing positive for COVID-19 in four jails of Punjab province had reached 89.

There were confirmed 59 COVID-19 cases in Lahore Camp Jail, 14 in Sialkot Jail, seven in Gujranwala, while nine inmates have tested positive for novel coronavirus in DG Khan Jail, the authorities had added.

