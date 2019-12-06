SIALKOT: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore chapter on Friday initiated inquiry into Sialkot Housing Scheme scandal, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The wife and son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Stalwart, Khawaja Asif, former mayor Sialkot, Tauheed Akhtar, Naveed Akhtar and others are accused of alleged fraud under the name of the housing scheme.

Sources said the NAB has decided to write letters to the financial institutions to check the assets of the aforesaid suspects. The approval of the inquiry was given by the NAB chairman on the complaints of the affectees of the Sialkot housing scheme.

Back in the month of June, the NAB had summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif’s wife and son Asad Asif for interrogation of alleged corruption in Sialkot Housing Scheme.

According to details, wife and the son of Khawaja Asif were summoned by NAB’s Lahore chapter.

Earlier, on March 29, the corruption watchdog had summoned the former federal minister on April 2 to record his statement in a probe into a complaint against him for assets beyond known sources of income.

The bureau had asked Khawaja Muhammad Asif to bring the relevant record of his assets in the country and abroad. The Executive Board of the NAB approved an inquiry against him last year.

