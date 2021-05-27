In Pictures: Inside Ariana Grande’s intimate fairy tale wedding

Pop sensation Ariana Grande tied the knot with realtor Dalton Gomez in a small, intimate ceremony at her home in Montecito on May 15, and we finally have pictures from the couple’s fairy tale wedding thanks to Vogue.

The 27-year-old thank u, next hitmaker walked down the aisle in a custom Vera Wang lily-white column gown with a dramatic, plunging back, making for quite the stunning bride!

According to Vogue, who had exclusive access to the wedding coverage, Wang had promised Ariana Grande a wedding dress as early as at the 2018 Met Gala where Grande donned an equally stunning Wang creation fit for the ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ theme.

Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, Grande sported a shoulder-length bubble veil with a classic satin bow at the top and chose a gorgeous pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond and pearl earrings to complete the look.

To match his blushing bride to the T, Gomez cut a handsome figure in a Tom Ford suit as he waited for Ariana Grande’s hand in marriage.

According to reports, the wedding was an extremely close affair with only about 20 of the couple’s closest friends and family in attendance.

