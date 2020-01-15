Instagram tests direct messaging on web

Six years after the feature launched for the mobile app, Instagram has started bringing direct messages on the web, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Instagram has finally decided to let the users chat from their web browser. Instagram started testing direct messages on the web for a small number of users around the world.

A spokesperson of Instagram said that it would be useful for businesses, influencers, and anyone else who sends lots of DMs.

He said that users can create new groups or start a chat with someone either from the DM screen or a profile page, share photos from the desktop and see the total number of unread messages through the new facility.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said that DMs on the web help its users “stay in touch with the people you care about.”

In a tweet, Instagram’s CEO Adam Mosseri said that he hopes to “bring this to everyone soon” once the kinks are worked out.

For those of you into your DMs, today we start to test Direct on the desktop web. Now, it’s only a small percentage of people for now — we need to make sure it works well — but we hope to bring this to everyone soon.https://t.co/x0toGW66Bp — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) January 14, 2020

Web DMs could help office workers, students and others stuck on a full-size computer all day or who don’t have room on their phone for another app to spend more time and stay better connected on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Facebook’s former chief security officer Alex Stamos tweeted, “This is fascinating, as it cuts directly against the announced goal of E2E encrypted compatibility between FB/IG/WA. Nobody has ever built a trustworthy web-based E2EE messenger, and I was expecting them to drop web support in FB Messenger. Right hand versus left?”

Stamos explains that historically, security researchers haven’t been able to store cryptographic secrets in JavaScript, which is how the Instagram website runs, though he admits this could be solved in the future.

He maintained, “The model by which code on the web is distributed, which is directly from the vendor in a customizable fashion. This means that inserting a backdoor for one specific user is much much easier than in the mobile app paradigm,” where attackers would have to compromise both Facebook/Instagram and either Apple or Google’s app stores.

