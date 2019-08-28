Instagram to get a new companion messaging app ‘Threads’?

Tech giant Facebook is developing a new messaging app called Threads in a bid to maintain pressure on Snapchat.

This new app is currently in the testing phase, reported The Verge. It is being designed as a companion app to Instagram and the aim is to have something similar to Snapchat built around your close friends.

Snapchat was built as a way to privately share photos and messages and enjoys a massive number of users making it a popular app among younger generation in particular.

Threads is likely to allow users to automatically share information such as their location, speed, and battery life, along with more typical text, photo, and video messages with their ‘close friends’ list on Instagram. The app will regularly give your friends a real-time view of information.

Earlier in March, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that he sees private messaging as the future of the company and testing this new app is reflective of that vision.

