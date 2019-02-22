Inter Board Karachi raided over manipulating results

KARACHI: A team of anti-corruption raided Board of Intermediate Education Karachi after finding evidence of manipulating examination results by taking hefty graft, ARY News reported on Friday.

The anti-corruption body traced the evidence into the matter after receiving several complaints from the students of commerce section.

The team after selling the examination branch of the inter board, took its record into custody.

During the raid Commerce and the Pre Engineering Section were also sealed, while entrance and exit routes of the examination section were also closed during the raid.

The team investigated from the chairman of the board and the teachers over their alleged involvement in the scandal.

Read more: NAB arrests Matric Board chairman

It was learnt by ARY News through well informed sources with the anti-corruption that, results of students belonging to Pre Medical and Pre-Engineering section were allegedly changed in exchange of money.

“Zahid Lakho played vital role in the scandal,” the sources said.

Comments

comments