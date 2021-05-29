Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed departs for Kuwait on official visit

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has departed for Kuwait to pay an official visit where he will hold dialogues for the restoration of labour visas, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Kuwait ambassador saw off Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed at the Islamabad International Airport. Rasheed will hold dialogues with the Kuwaiti government for the restoration of visas of Pakistani citizens.

He will also hold negotiations with the Kuwaiti authorities to restore labour, family and business visas.

During his visit, the interior minister will hold a meeting with his counterpart in Kuwait. He will also convey the special message of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Emir of Kuwaiti.

It may be noted here that Kuwait imposed a ban on the issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens since 2011.

Comments

comments