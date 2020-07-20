Interior minister calls for strict compliance of SOPs on Muharram

NANKANA SAHIB: Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Monday said that the government will ensure implementation on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Muharramul Harram.

This he said while expressing his views after inaugurating a shelter home in DHQ Hospital, Nankana Sahib.

As many as 100 people can take shelter at the newly inaugurated two-storey building. The minister vowed to transform Nankana Sahib into a model district and added that vegetables market would be shifted from the city.

The minister said that patients and their relatives are being provided best facilities at the DHQ hospital.

On Saturday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had also directed the provinces to ensure strict compliance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on Eid-ul-Azha and during the holy month of Muharram along with encouraging public adherence to safety guidelines.

The NCOC special session was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar who was flanked by NCOC National Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan and central team of the forum.

