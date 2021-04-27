Interior Ministry bans tourism in country under Covid-19 guidelines

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has announced complete ban on tourism in the country from May 08 to 16 under the instructions of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The ministry has notified its fresh guidelines and directed compliance of the corona SOPs during Aitekaf, Shab-e-Qadar, Friday and Eid prayers.

According to reports, Punjab’s Auqaf and Religious Affairs department has advised citizens to observe Aitekaf at homes due to raging Covid-19 third wave in the province.

Observing Aitekaf in mosques will be banned this Ramadan like the previous year, sources said.

The ban on tourism will remain enforced during the Eidul Fitr holidays, according to the guidelines.

All tourism spots, hotels and parks will be completely closed, the ministry stated.

Inter city and intra city transport will remain closed in Eid holidays. “Murree, Galiyat, Swat, Kalam and Northern Areas will remain closed for tourism,” interior ministry said in its guidelines.

Competent authorities will ensure uninterrupted power supply during Eid days, the ministry stated.

The residents of Gilgit-Baltistan will be allowed to return back to their area.

Comments

comments