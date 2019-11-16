Racial discrimination, internal turmoil to destroy India: President Alvi     

KARACHI: Throwing light on the worst form of racial discrimination engulfing India, President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said the internal turmoil in the country will eventually lead to its destruction.

Addressing a seminar on human rights in occupied Kashmir, President Alvi said that worst human rights atrocities were being committed by the occupation forces in the held valley.

He said that India cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ just struggle of right to self-determination through brute force, Radio Pakistan reported.

Dr Alvi said, “Pakistan fully stands with their Kashmiri brethren and will continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to them.”

The president said that minorities in the neighboring country were fear of persecution by the dominant majority of Hindus.

He referred to recent verdict of Indian apex court on Babri Mosque which was demolished by Hindu bigots in 1992.

President Alvi said that even the Supreme Court of India seemed influenced by the Hindutava ideology prevailing in the country under the BJP-led government.

He urged the international community to play its due role in impressing upon India to ensure the human rights of Kashmiri population.

Earlier on November 9, expressing deep concerns over the judgment of Indian apex court in historic Babri Mosque case, Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesman Dr. Mohammad Faisal had said that the decision had once again failed to uphold the demands of justice.

In a statement issued by the FO, Dr. Faisal had said, “This decision has shredded the veneer of so-called secularism of India by making clear that minorities in India are no longer safe; they have to fear for their beliefs and for their places of worship.”

