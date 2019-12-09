International Anti-Corruption Day being observed today

ISLAMABAD: International Anti-Corruption Day is being observed today (Monday) with an aim to create awareness and highlight the dangerous effects of corruption over the society.

This year the day is observed under the theme: “Together, We Are United Against Corruption”.

The day encourages a global fight against corruption and urges all governments to join hands against it.

In his message on the occasion, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, António Guterres has urged people around the world to continue to work on innovative solutions to win the battle against corruption and to ensure that precious resources serve the peoples of the world.

Read more: SBP issue Rs50 International Anti-Corruption Day commemorative coin

In Pakistan, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Anti-Corruption Establishment and other organizations working for elimination of corruption, will hold special programmes today, including seminars and walks to mark the Day.

International Anti Corruption Day is a day for all the governments to join hands against corruption by creating awareness of the day and the prevailing issues around it. Today, groups working against corrupt practices conduct events to aware the masses to fight against the crime.

Comments

comments