International flights to Saudi Arabia resume as Kingdom lifts ban

Saudi Arabia has lifted a temporary travel ban imposed last month as a precaution after the emergence of the potentially more contagious variant of Covid-19 in a number of countries.

Entry to the Kingdom by air, land, and sea will resume at 11am Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Saudi government, however, laid down some restrictions, including asking non-Saudis arriving from the United Kingdom (UK), South Africa, and other countries where a new variant of the virus has been detected to stay at least 14 days out of these countries before entering Saudi Arabia.

Citizens, who are allowed to enter into the Kingdom for humanitarian and urgent cases coming from countries where the new coronavirus variant has been reported, shall be quarantined in their homes under observance for 14 days, with two PCR examinations of the first shall be carried out after arrival within no more than 48 hours and the second before ending the quarantine on the 13th day.

Travelers coming from countries where the variant has been reported, they must quarantine at home under supervision for 7 days and take a PCR test on the sixth day from arrival.

Travelers coming from countries where the variant has not been detected, they must self-isolate at home for 7 days or self-isolate at home for 3 days and take a PCR test.

