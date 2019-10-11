Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan taking to the social networking website Twitter, said that he was unable to wrap his head around International media’s ignorance of Kashmir crisis, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a series of tweets, he said: “Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory which has been illegally annexed by India with 900,000 troops imposing a siege on eight million Kashmiris.”

Voicing concerns over the situation in occupied Kashmir, he said, a complete blackout of communications is continuing there for over two months with thousands imprisoned including children, Kashmir’s entire political leadership has also been jailed, said Khan.

He said one hundred thousand Kashmiris have been killed in over thirty years

He added that the Kashmiris are fighting for their right to self-determination pledged to them by the international community through the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

