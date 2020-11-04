Company offers $9,000 to users for browsing internet

The Norwegian makers of Internet browser Opera offered users to pay $9,000 payday for browsing the web for fun for two weeks.

The makers said that the selected “Personal Browser” will spend two weeks performing online activities such as hunting for memes, watching cute baby animal videos and researching unusual topics while livestreaming the experience on Opera’s social media channels.

The product director Maciej Kocemba of Opera desktop browser said, “This might seem like a joke — but it really isn’t. We are indeed hiring a person to just surf the web and actually get paid for it. What we are looking for in a candidate is the unpolished truth, we want someone who has the guts to share their online experience with the world.”

Interested parties have been asked to record a 15-60 second video “where they talk about the most relevant browsing moment of their life.”

“It can be anything from a funny incident to a dead serious revelation,” the company said.

