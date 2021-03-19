IT ministry to avail Rs8 budget for 9 broadband, optical fiber projects

ISLAMABAD: The federal ministry of information technology has on Friday received the approval of Rs8 billion budget for about nine broadband and optical fiber projects across the country to cover 7.5 million new users of internet service, ARY News reported.

The Universal Service Fund board of directors huddled over nine of these projects for which they have greenlighted the funds to extend IT services in areas that lack access to internet.

وزارت آئی ٹی کے تحت 8 ارب روپے سے زائد کے براڈ بینڈ اور آپٹیکل فائبر کے مزید 9 منصوبوں کی منظوری سیاحت کے فروغ کیلئے بابوسر ٹاپ، جھیل سیف الملوک ، اورشمالی علاقہ جات میں براڈ بینڈ سروسز کی فراہمی ترجیح ہے، (امین الحق)#ICT #Broadband pic.twitter.com/EFMWwSLEgm — Ministry of IT & Telecom (@MoitOfficial) March 19, 2021

Rs2.6 billion of these funds will be used for broadband services while another Rs4.98 billion are set for optical fiber.

The meeting said that some 7.5 million people from the various districts of all provinces will benefit from these projects and a total area of 37,790 square kilometers is covered.

Special packages for northern areas keeping in mind their tourism prospects have been sanctioned in the meeting.

The federal minister for IT Aminul Haque said internet connectivity for Babusar Top, Saiful Malook lake, and Kumrat Valley is being ensured via these projects.

All tourism spots are soon to have emergency mobile and internet services for connectivity.

He said the ministry has moved forward with projects to the tune of Rs30 billion in about 31 months to realize PM’s dream to ensure internet facilities at peoples’ doorsteps.

