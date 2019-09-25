Int’l community failed in acting according to expectations on Kashmir: PM Khan

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that over eight million innocent Kashmiri people are under military siege in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

He was speaking at a dinner in the honor of Delegates of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on the sidelines of 74th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The prime minister raised the question that if these [Kashmiri] people were European then what reaction was to be of the world community.

He said that we have to awaken the international community. “The international community has failed to act according to the expectations.”

Imran Khan said if Kashmiris fight for their right, it is called terrorism and they are being oppressed because they are Muslims.

The premier said that under the curfew there is an imminent risk of the genocide of Kashmiri Muslims. He said atrocities being witnessed in the valley never happened in the past.

Read more: World would’ve reacted differently had Kashmiris not been muslims: PM Khan

Mr Khan said minorities including Muslims and Christians are not safe and they are being treated as inferior citizens.

The event was also attended by Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Comments

comments