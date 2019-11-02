Int’l community should play effective role on Kashmir issue: President Alvi

LAHORE: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday urged the international community to play an effective role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir issue.

Addressing a seminar on ‘Youth mobilization on Peace Building’ in Lahore, President Alvi said, “People of occupied Kashmir are under great stress and trauma as they are being denied even their basic rights by India.”

The president maintained that since the war is not a solution to any problem, so the world community must have to make joint efforts for resolving global issues in a peaceful manner, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Pakistan is a peace-loving country and has been playing its due role in resolving the global issues including peace and global warming.

The president said Pakistan is a youth hub having great potential to help resolve the global issues.

Read More: UN chief reiterates concern over Indian lockdown in Kashmir

Earlier on November 1, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had reiterated his concern over harsh security lockdown in occupied Kashmir and urged the India to unlock the situation and fully restore the rights that are currently being denied.

Deputy Spokesman of the United Nations chief Farhan Haq had said High Commissioner for Human Rights has made it clear, the situation in Kashmir can only be solved with full respect for human rights.

Comments

comments