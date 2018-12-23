Int’l conference to bring foreign investment on Thursday

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said a two-day international conference of 11 countries’ envoys aimed at bringing foreign investment to the country will be held on Thursday.

Talking to media in Multan, he said the government’s prudent policies are yielding positive results.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, Finance Minister Asad Umar and PM’s Advisor on Commerce, Textiles, Industries and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood will present their economic vision at the conference.

He said the government is taking practical steps for strengthening economy and that packages from China, Saudi Arabia,United Arab Emirates and Malaysia are a testimony to this fact.

He said Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia is likely to visit Pakistan in February and Crown Prince of UAE will also visit Pakistan in the first week of January next year.

The minister said PTI-led government is committed to establishment of south Punjab as separate province but there are administrative and legislative requirements which need to be fulfilled.

